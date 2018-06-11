KP, FATA merger great achievement: Sherpao

Peshawar

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has called for the restoration of administrative and judicial machinery in recently merged FATA areas in KP so as to dole out the benefits of merger to the local people.

He said that the KP-FATA merger was a great achievement and utmost efforts should be made to bring them into mainstream. He was talking to a delegation of QWP Swabi at Watan Kor here on Sunday. On this Occasion, former MPA Haji Abdullah Khan of Kalabut,Tehsil Lahore Counselor, Ziaullah and ANP leader Shahid Advocate announced joining QWP. They reposed confidence in the leadership of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and party provincial Chairman, Sikandar Sherpao.

Aftab Sherpao welcomed the new entrants in the party, saying that they would give strength to party. He hoped that they would work for the party cause and spread QWP programme in the nook and corner of Swabi district. QWP Chief said that after KP-FATA merger there was greater need to pay more attention to the neglected areas and put them on the path of development. He demanded that handsome funds should be earmarked to change the lot of locals so as to bring revolutionary changes in their socio-economic conditions.

He said that the federation and provinces like elder brothers should offer sacrifices for the cause of FATA in the larger national interest. Sherpao regretted that the Pakhtuns had suffered immensely due to terrorism and extremism. He contended that Pakhtuns were the second largest population in the country and they had played vital role national development. He expressed his concern that controversial issues had been brought on the limelight whereas issues of Pakhtuns had been put on back-burner. He said that QWP was a sole voice for the rights of Pakhtuns and it had positively contributed for them at every forum.—APP