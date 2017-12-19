KP fails to implement SC verdict

Abbottabad

Residents of Tarhanna and Clore villages Monday protested against illegal blast mining banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan but still continued in the area by Orangzeb and Company. Talking to media general councilor Banda Peer Khan, Malik Imtiaz and other residents including Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Anwar, Naqash Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Sardar Chanzeb, Khizar Ali and Sheeraz said that Orangzeb and Co. was committing contempt of court by continuing illegal blast mining which was banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They demanded of the mining department to cancel the lease of mining company and take strict action against them. The protestors maintained that mining company also chopped precious forests in the area and violated the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well. They further said that complaints regarding all these matters have been lodged with police, district administration and mining department but all in vain.

Tarhanna Ghreeban, a village of more than seven thousand population is another victim of illegal and blast mining in the area where earlier on the complaints of the locals, Assistant Director KPK Mining Department and Environmental Protection Bureau Peshawar had sealed the mine and also imposed a fine of 5 million rupees but after some time the owner once again started illegal mining.—APP