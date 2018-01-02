KP fails to even build 5km road

Abbottabad

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Jaevd Abbassi has said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to build five kilometer Murree road in Abbottabad whereas PML-N has completed 40 kilometer Hazara motorway. He said this while talking to media here on Monday. He said that Hazara motorway was a historical project and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled all of his election promises to the masses of Hazara division.

Deputy Speaker maintained that this project would bring industrial revolution, development, and prosperity in the region and it would also provide huge opportunities for employment. Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that people those are criticizing Nawaz Sharif must observe their performance as they could not build Havelian Abbottabad bypass during last four years.—APP