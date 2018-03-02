KP to establish drug control directorate

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The provincial health department will establish a separate Directorate of Drug Control and pharmacy services in order to further improve healthcare system. The decision was made in a meeting held here on Thursday which was presided over by Secretary Health, KP, Abid Majeed. The secretary directed the concerned quarters to come up with a comprehensive summary entailing all statistics for the establishment of the proposed directorate.

Deputy Secretary Drugs Muhammad Ibrahim, made a presentation on the proposed initiative. It merits to mention that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to have a separate directorate for drug control and pharmacy services. The proposed directorate shall be having the mandate of drug control, hospital pharmacies, drug testing and analysis activities. The Directorate General Health services, has been dealing with multiple tasks like public health, EPI, TB, HIV AIDs, Hepatitis, a number of projects and some 70000 human resource management, therefore a separate entity for drug control activities not only will lessen burden on the Directorate General Health Services but will also augment the drug and pharmacy services.

It is worth mentioning that tertiary level hospitals have been staffed with pharmacists in the first phase whereas Divisional Headquarters Hospitals, District Head Quarter Hospitals, District Health Officers’ offices will be staffed with qualified pharmacists in a phase wise manner. The proposed directorate not only will help the pharmacists in carrier progression and capacity building but will also ensure the availability and presence of qualified pharmacists where there are drugs/medicines.