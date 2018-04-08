KP ensures transparency in govt affairs:Khattak

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Pervaiz Khattak claimed to have made the government system foolproof and transparent by eliminating the scourge of politicking from the government departments.

Talking to media men at Birmingham London, CM KP said that his government made radical changes and reforms in the government departments to make it purely public welfare oriented. He said that performance of PTI led government was much better if it compared with the previous regimes.

Khattak said that his party was receiving better response from the people due to their five years government in the KP and expressed the confidence that PTI would make a comeback in the 2018 elections with thumping majority, he said adding our opponents could not compete us in any field of governance.

We introduce transparent and transparency in the government departments and ensure justice to the general people which were ignored in the past. We change the system infected with corruption and politicking and made improvement in governance.

Pervaiz Khattak said that we made improvement in education system, schooling, policing and introduced merit based system for recruitment in government departments.

KP CM also criticized the tax amnesty scheme announced by the federal government yesterday saying making black money white was a big offense.

To a question the CM clarified that his party would not make any political alliance for the upcoming general elections saying PTI would go for solo flight. —APP