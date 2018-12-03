KP enhances disabled jobs quota to 4pc

PTI to bring special persons into mainstream of society: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan announced to increase disabled quota from 2pc to 4pc in employment for the special people. He also assured clearing the special people’s act from Provincial assembly very soon. ‘The special people deserve special focus and the PTI government is taking practical initiatives to bring these people to the main- stream of the society, ‘he added.

Chief Minister expressed these views in a function marking the International Disabled Day at Nishtar Hall Peshawar. He said that ever-since assuming power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the provincial government has been relentlessly working on its agenda of change, the focus of which is to introduce a culture of good governance in the province. Mahmood khan said that the innocence of the special people and they being the sensitive part of the society will be given their rights as their shares through ‘combined efforts of the will to do people’ society and government.

Their look after is our collective responsibility and responsible societies shoulder their shares of the burden. The enactment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013 through the Provincial Assembly was one major initiative of the government in this regard.

The RTI law besides promoting transparency and accountability in the function of government departments has also provided a fundamental right to the citizens as enshrined in article 19-A of the Constitution. He said till now 12526 citizens filed RTI requests with different public bodies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 11491 citizens received the desired information.

Mahmood Khan said special people are also a vital part of our society, the provincial government will now particularly focus on expanding the social safety net duly focusing on the disabled persons, the Chief Minister told in line with the 100-days agenda announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Social Welfare department is mandated to look after the interests of the disabled, I will take visible and concrete steps for their welfare.

He said that he will also ask the RTI Commission to arrange special awareness seminars for the disabled in all districts of the province so that they are able to know, and receive their rights using the KP RTI law. Chief Minister said through an inclusive system, the disabled will get respect rather than pity, opportunity rather than charity and the true potential of the disabled will be trapped.

Chief Minister said that the Social Welfare department will introduce an MIS system, so that the government has a complete picture of the disabled living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which will help the government in preparing realistic plan for the welfare of the disabled.

Chief Minister congratulated the RTI Commission for organizing the event and giving a chance to him to be with special people on the International Day of person with disabilities. He assured the disabled persons that the provincial government will go all out to provide relief to them. He further said that the provincial government has recently taken a major initiative for preparing shelter houses for the poor and destitute in a few districts of the province. This will be further extended on need basis, he added.

