KP Education achieves another milestone

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education Department with support of DFID has achieved another milestone by launching District Performance Evaluation System (DPES), a monthly ranking of all KP districts on the basis of set indicators which include student learning outcomes through 5th 10th grade results, student attendance rate, progress on development projects in schools, increase in student’s enrolment, provision of textbooks to students, percentage of provision of stipends, delivery of furniture, optimal ratio of students & teachers and teachers’ attendance in schools.

The objective of DPES is to assess district performance on key education indicators in line with education sector plan and to introduce reward mechanism for better performance. Every month, the KP E& SE will conduct district ranking and best performing districts will be rewarded while worst performing districts will be penalized. The first ranking results for the month of October 2017 have been compiled and consolidated which shows Lakki Marwat as the top performing district with 77.1% score followed by Dir Lower with 75.4% and Malakand with 75.2%. Similarly, Kohistan has been declared as the worst performing district with 57% score followed by Dir Upper, Peshawar, Swat and Kohat with lowest district ranking scores. The outcome of DPES are very encouraging in the very beginning of its launching in September 2017.