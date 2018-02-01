KP deserves fair opportunities to overcome economic losses

Peshawar

Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suffered huge economic losses due to country’s ongoing war against terrorism and the province deserves to be provided fair opportunities for overcoming the damage.

He expressed these views while talking to business community of KP during a visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday. President SCCI, Zahidullah Shinwari, Executive Members of the chamber, former Presidents of chambers and prominent businessmen were present on the occasion.

Talking to businessmen, Federal Minister for Commerce held out assurance of extending full cooperation to KP businessmen in formulation of policies aimed at providing economic gains to the trading community of the province.

He said federal government believes that promotion of trade and commercial activities will help in bringing economic boost in the country and for this purpose taking several steps.

“Revival of peace due to gains made in war against terrorism and drastic reduction in load shedding of electricity and gas are helping in promotion of business activities in the country,” he added. Federal Minister said government has succeeded in overcoming economic decline and due to prudent policies export of the country has shown an improvement of 14 to 15 percent.

The economic growth of the country has reached to figure of 5.2 which is a good sign and reflects better performance of government, he continued. He also assured SCCI members that instructions would be issued to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to give due representation to businessmen of KP in business delegations of the country.—APP