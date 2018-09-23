KP declares CBT&A compulsory in technical institutes

Peshawar

Under first ever national Technical education and vocational training (TEVT) policy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) compulsory in all technical and vocational training educational institutions.

The purpose of the decision is to prepare local experts to utilize water resources of the province for installation of micro hydel power plants.

KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and TEVT Sector Support Programme have joined hands to achieve the goal.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp