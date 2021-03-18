KP decides to close markets on weekend days amid alarming COVID-19 situation

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to close down the markets on Saturdays and Sundays in selected districts in order to control spread of coronavirus as Pakistan is facing third wave of the pandemic amid new COVID strain.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash made the announcement in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Markets will remain closed in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Swabi, Swat and Malakand districts on weekend days.

Amidst the alarming rise in Covid cases in KP,it has been decided to limit the business working days to weekdays only in 9 selected districts with high Covid ratio.#InfoGovKP pic.twitter.com/fPDKOafBfW — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) March 18, 2021

Authorities has also banned indoor gatherings including marriage ceremonies while medical stores, bakeries, general stores, auto mechanic shops, hotels, restaurants and petrol pumps will be exempted.

“All food spots are allowed to serve in open air seating with distant formations till further notice. Takeaways and home delivery will be highly appreciated as an act of responsibile citizens,” Bangash said.

Wedding halls have also been directed to limit their activities by serving functions of up to 300 attendants in open air only.

“Other mass gatherings are considered postponed till the situation returns to normality,” he added.

Public parks in KP will be open till 6pm while all recreational spots including cinemas, theaters, sports centers and cultural gatherings have been banned till further notice.

“Until the 3rd Covid wave passes, all Govt & private offices will revert back to 50% working & essential staff only. Work from home policy will be observed again during the third wave,” he concluded.

