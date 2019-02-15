KP CS expresses satisfaction over PMRU performance

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Mohammad Saleem has expressed satisfaction over the performance of the “Performance Management & Reforms Unit” and especially lauded citizen portal, revenue case management, task management system and holding of Khuli Kachehries under the unit.

He expressed these views during his visit to Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The chief secretary on this occasion was briefed by Coordinator PMRU Shahid Mehmood about its system of complaint redressal and overall performance.

The chief secretary directed to strictly monitor the file tracking system in order to speed up official matters. He also directed to submit him complete data of the performance of all the districts and “monitoring and evaluation of government institutions as he said system of accountability was prerequisite towards good governance. “Our vision is to promote transparency and sensitize the public sector institutions to achieve their goals in letter and spirit”, he added.

He was told that Performance Management & Reforms Unit (PMRU) established in 2016 is a dedicated unit under the direct supervision of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to evaluate performance of Provincial and District governments. The core objectives of PMRU included establishment of culture of quantified performance management, improve public service delivery through reforms and innovations, promote transparency and accountability, promote e-governance and use of digital technologies.

The chief secretary said that the purpose behind the establishment of this unit was noble and understand professional strategies.

