Peshawar

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial government is spending over eight billion rupees to complete online pension system.

A spokesman of provincial government told our Peshawar correspondent that so far, documents of one hundred and twenty-seven thousand pensioners have been computerized. Reforms in pension system will help in elimination of ghost pensioners and digitalization of pensioner’s record, bio metric verification and bank based payments will ensure transparency.—NNI