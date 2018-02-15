KP collects over Rs30b tax from services sector

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Tahir Aurakzai has said that the provincial government has collected over Rs30 billion taxes from the services sector in last three years with telecom sector topping the list of revenue collection. Talking to media persons here, Aurakzai said the collection of taxes from services sector has been brought under the domain of provincial revenue authority in the wake of 18th Amendment. He informed that in 2014-15, the KPRA collected Rs6.5 billion tax as against the target of Rs12 billion. The failure to collect to achieve the target was due to unfavorable conditions and shortage of staff. Similarly, in 2015-16, as against the target of Rs 8 billion the authority collected Rs7.27 billion and in 2016-17, it collected Rs10.27 billion as against the target of Rs10 billion. Referring to the current year financial (2017-18), the authority generated Rs5.4 billion from the taxes by the end of December as against the target of Rs13.65 billion.