KP CM warns against delay in Rapid Bus Transit completion

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has warned against any delay in the time tag for completion of Peshawar Rapid Bus Transit. The whole project should see the light of the day within March. Any delay on the part of both the public sector entity and the contractors would trigger severe punishment, he further warned.

He was presiding over a meeting to review and accelerate the pace of work on three reaches of the BRT Peshawar along with the feeding routes and the overall reconstruction and widening of roads for all vehicular traffic on the main artery along the BRT in Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister Taimoor Salim Jhagra and Provincial Spokesman, Ajmal Khan Wazir, ACS Shahzad Bangash, Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Transport, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah, contractors officials of Trans Peshawar Company, consultants and others attended.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the physical obstructions in the construction work, the progress made so far and the time tag for construction work on different portions of the Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar. Addressing the meeting, Mahmood Khan directed the participants that it is a project of unique nature having multiple and additional features, therefore, it is the third generation efficient transport project giving one solution to all traffic congestion to the whole of Peshawar. He said that he would never allow even a margin of delay any further.

The time tag have already been settled, the import of buses is round the corner, all preparations already completed and he would hate to listen any delay in the total operationalization of the Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar. He was mindful of the hardships, the people of Peshawar suffered and he was equally aware of the bottlenecks in the project. The government has from time to time taken curative measures to address all issues. We have reached a point where we would not allow even a slight error causing delay because the ultimate aim is to give efficient commuting facilities to the whole of Peshawar valley.

The government had opted for the international bidding of the project and that was facilitated in order to ensure the unhindered continuation of work and timely completion of the project.

