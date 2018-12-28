KP CM warns against delay in Bus Rapid Transit Project

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to complete the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project within the time line under all circumstances. He warned against any delay adding that his government would not compromise on the timely completion of this project.

He was presiding over a meeting on rapid bus transit Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, spokesman of provincial government Ajmal Khan Wazir, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, DG PDMA, consultants, contractors and other concerned attended. The Chief Minister briefed about the pace of progress on different feeding routes, flyovers and the main corridor.

The civil work on the BRT was near to completion and the intelligence transportation system was being installed in all bus stations. The problems and hurdles in the Bus Rapid Transit have already been taken care of. The entire project was heading towards completion. The work force in all stations have been completed and the feeding routes and Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit main corridor to be completed within the time line would be handed over to Trans Peshawar company, the meeting was informed.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed for the accelerated completion of all bus stations, the main corridor of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit along with the feeding routes adding that it was a unique project having multiple features that would give one solution to all traffic problems in Peshawar. The project would have to be completed with the already decided time tag, he added.

