KP CM wants govt officials’ grey, black, white lists within 15 days

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all the ministers and secretaries to chalk out a comprehensive plan for transfer of staff working at same station at the same post for more than two years. Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday with Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries, the CM directed for a plan fortnightly.

The transfers of the officials should be made both at provincial and district levels, he added. The transfer of any official should be final and any recommendation for readjustment on the same post should be discouraged, he categorically stated. He also advised to prepare lists of personnel in black & white on the basis of their performance, reputation and personal conduct.

The lists of personnel should be categorized on the basis of their conduct, performance and reputation that included black, gray and white. The Administrative Department should start taking action against the staff falling in the gray and black list, he added. No Tehsildar and Patwari should be posted in their own Tehsil and area, he added.

He stated that all departments should work on policy for e-transferring that will bring about a visible transparency in the transfer, posting of staff. Ministers should regularly review and monitor the performance of their departments in order to ensure improving the performance of their departments, he directed. The Chief Minister stood committed for efficient style of governance in the province at all costs adding that all pre-requisites required for good governance would be put on place wherever required without any discrimination.

Mahmood Khan congratulated the Cabinet on the successful completion of two years of the provincial government and hoped that the style of quality and people-friendly good governance will be replicated and even further improved in the coming years. He also congratulated the Cabinet over the successful completion of BRT project and approved the Ehsas Nashonoma Program as pilot project by Health Department linking it with the Benazir Income Support Program.

The pilot project was initially launched in Khyber and Malakand districts. Under this program, food supplement will be given to mother and child for about two and a half years. The CM said that Provincial Cabinet had approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Crushers Rules 2020 which had been early directed by him in the Secretaries Committee meeting wherein he had clearly directed to frame rules under all acts enacted by the provincial assembly. The new rules included the renewal of licenses and working out modern processing and mechanism. Similarly, the cabinet clearly laid down the procedure that the new rules will be governed by a clear mechanism.