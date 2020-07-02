KP CM wants CIP opening by year end

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to complete all the pre-requisites and preparations in order to ensure formal ground breaking of Cities Improvement Project (CIP) by the end of this year stating that provision of improved municipal services and other facilities to citizens is one of the top priorities of the provincial government.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday to review progress made so far on Cities Improvement Project. It merits a mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to launch a project to improve and strengthen municipal infrastructures and services in order to improve the quality of life of citizens in five big cities of the province including Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mardan and Swat.

“Citizens Improvement Project” CIP is being launched with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank under which a number of schemes would be executed in the selected cities to improve municipal services through enhanced municipal infrastructure and strengthened institutional capacities of municipal set ups in these cities.