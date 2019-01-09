KP CM visits PMRU

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Performance Management & Reforms Unit and especially lauded citizen portal, revenue case management, task management system, Khuli Kachehries under the unit. However, he directed for strict monitoring of file tracking system in order to speed up official matters.

He also directed to submit him fortnightly complete data of the performance of all the districts and said that transfers and postings would be made on the base of performance in the future. “Monitoring and evaluation of government institutions and system of accountability was pre requisite towards good governance. This is our desire and vision to promote transparency and sensitize the public sector institutions to achieve their goals in letter and spirit”, he added.

These views he expressed during his surprise visit to Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The Chief Minister on this occasion was briefed about the PMRU, its system of complaint Redressal and overall performance. He was told that Performance Management & Reforms Unit (PMRU) established in 2016 is a dedicated unit under the direct supervision of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to evaluate performance of Provincial and District governments. The core objectives of PMRU included the Establish culture of quantified performance management, improve public service delivery through reforms and innovations, Promote transparency and accountability, Promote e-governance and use of digital technologies. The Chief Minister said that the purpose behind the establishment of this unit was noble but more important was the understanding to know the professional strategies, transparency.

