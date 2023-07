The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar in tribal district Bajaur where he inquired after the health of injured persons of Bajaur bomb blast that had claimed dozens of human lives and left many other injured. The chief minister was accompanied by provincial caretaker cabinet members Matiullah Khan Marwat, Hamid Shah and Dr. Riaz Anwar, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur.

The chief minister met the injured persons one by one and inquired about their health and treatment facilities being provided to them in the hospital. He on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned in the treatment and said that he and his team are personally monitoring the whole treatment process.

Moreover, Muhammad Azam Khan said that the provincial government stood by the bereaved families adding that he was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious human lives due to the heartbreaking blast the other day. “Targeting peaceful citizens was a highly inhumane and heinous act that can’t be justified at all” he remarked.

While paying tribute to the martyrs, the chief minister said that citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially tribal people and our security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for reinstating and establishing peace in the region; we will not let those sacrifices go in vain, he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also met the elders of district Bajaur and heirs of the martyrs and expressed his heartfelt sympathies over the irreparable loss of human lives. He prayed for the higher ranks of martyrs and early recovery of the injured ones.