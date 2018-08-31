KP CM to approach relevant forum to get CPEC projects’ proper share

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has assured he would approach the relevant forum to get the developmental share of the province in the CPEC related projects denied by the previous PML-N government. The PML-N government kept the province under the constant fallacy of saying something and doing other things adhering to an agenda to keep the backward areas more backward and doing more injustice to the already deprived people, he added.

He was talking to different delegations of Parliamentarians and groups of people of different walks of life at his office in Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. The delegations informed the Chief Minister about their problems of their respective areas dominated by neglecting certain areas out of the CPEC stream in the province.

The Chief Minister assured that he was fully in picture of the excesses of the previous rulers with the province. Now the good fortune of the recent elections is that PTI succeeded in winning majority and forming government not only in the Centre but in the two provinces. One among the two provinces is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Mahmood Khan said that he had already planed industrialization, agriculture sector development, efficient use of surface and ground water resources, expanding the productive sectors in the province, tapping the natural resources of the province which focus on the seven newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and developing tourism on attractive lines to make these resources the dominant features of the overall economy of the province.

The Chief Minister said that he would negotiate at proper forum to get some feasible projects in the CPEC portfolio that would include projects in road and rail communication, industrialization on raw material of the province, oil and gas related projects predominantly projects for tourism promotion in the province. Sky is the limit when we talk about the picturesque spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only needing retouching, planning and developing on tourism lines. He was optimistic that tourism would become the mainstay of our economy. The local economies in the areas having tourism related spots would also get developed. A plan is also underway to integrate the whole province through road communication that will open up all sectors leading to Jobs creation and overall prosperity and economic development of the province.

