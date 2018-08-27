KP CM takes notice of excessive power outages

Says no compromise to be made on public welfare, merit

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Sunday took notice f the excessive power outages and unannounced load shedding in the province and in Malakand division and summoned Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) chief.

Taking the notice of unannounced load shedding, the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan directed the PESCO chief to improve the electricity delivery and distribution system and to take steps to overcome power load management. However, electricity delivery and distribution should be with accordance to the right of province and declared formula.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister assured the PESCO chief that the provincial government will help in upgrading system including electricity distribution and delivery. Nonetheless, PESCO official told the Chief Minister that province is facing energy crises because of over loading and fault in system.

The province has been facing load shedding for three days, so the protesters dropped 11000KVd transmission lines of electricity on the Warsak Road in Peshawar which caused the damage of millions to electric company. Besides all these, according to the PESCO officials, demand for electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised to 2,038 Mega Watts (MW) while the supply is 1600 Mega Watts (MW).

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan Sunday also said that no compromise will be made on merit, transparency and public welfare. Talking to Radio Pakistan said, provincial government shares the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan which focuses on rooting out corruption and reviving economy of the country. He vowed to ensure good governance by involving common people in the decision making process.

