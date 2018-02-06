KP CM takes notice of Mardan Nazim’s brawl with doctors

PESHAWAR : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Tuesday took notice of reports of alleged assault on doctors by District Nazim Mardan Himayatullah Mayar.

A video surfaced earlier today showing Mayar engaged in a brawl with doctors at Mardan Medical Complex. The official can be seen trading blows with the doctors and shouting expletives at them.

Following the incident, the doctors requested the provincial government to take notice of the nazim’s misbehaviour.

Chief Minister Khattak, commenting on the incident, said in a statement that nobody can be allowed to spread mayhem in the province.

The minister further warned that no political colour should be propagated in case any action is taken against the nazim for his alleged misbehaviour.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Mayar to storm inside the Mardan Medical Complex and assault the doctors present inside.

Orignally published by INP