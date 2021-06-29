KP CM stresses on progress in economic zones projects

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Chief Minister has directed the quarters concerned to ensure visible progress on all economic zones projects and said that it was among the top priorities of government to provide job opportunities to the people by promoting Industrial activities in the province adding that the provincial government would provide all out support in this regard.

Chairing the meeting of Board of the Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zone Authority (KP-SEZA on Tuesday the Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to ensure that plots in Rashakai Special Economic Zone are leased out because selling out of these plots is not allowed.

He further directed authorities of Industry department to ensure timely provision of utilities to all economic zones to ensure that work on installation of plants have been launched within the six month of plot allotment.

Board of the Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zone Authority (KP-SEZA) has agreed to the proposed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Special Economic Zones Authority and approved submission of the same to Board of Investment, Islamabad for final approval.

The board also approved the status of Special Economic Zone for Mohmand Marble City and directed the authorities concerned to acquire additional land of 2000 acres and prepare feasibility study for the purpose.

The 7th meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zones Authority was held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim and other board members attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to accelerate shifting of marble factories from Warsak Road, Malagori and Shabqadar to newly established Mohmand Marble City (Mohmand Economic Zone) further directing to ensure timely provision of the facilities to investors in all the economic zones in the province.

He further directed that investors should be made bound to start physical work within the six months time period after the allotment of plot in economic zones and in case of failure to start practical work within the time limit, allotment of plot would be cancelled.