KP CM seeks ADB assistance in BRT project

A delegation of Asian Development Bank led by Country Director for Pakistan, Ms. Xiaohong Yang Thursday called on the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr.Mahmood khan in Islamabad. Finance Minister KP Mr. Taimur khan Jhagrla and Secretary Agriculture Mr.Muhammad Israr khan were also present.

The delegation discussed a host of issues related to the sustainable development of the Province and the welfare of its people. These related to provision of both physical and soft infrastructure like agriculture, finance, roads network, communication, energy, tourism, drinking water, job creation, ICT, irrigation, mineral development, horticulture, strengthening the Province’ own revenue generation and good governance.

On the top of discussion, the Chief Minister stressed the ADB’ technical and financial assistance in the timely completion of BRT project in Peshawar. It was agreed that both the Provincial Government and ADB will continue to work for the timely and up to standard execution of this gigantic project of historic importance to the Province.

It transpired on the occasion that besides other the Provincial Government had already completed the construction of over 250 mini-hydal power stations while they were jointly working over the construction of such 1000 dams for provision of cheap electricity to the people of remote and under develop areas of the Province.

It was decided that the whole of these over 250 completed mini-hydal power stations will soon be handed over to the local communities and physical work over the construction of more 350 is to be taken up immediately. It was also that learnt with the construction of hydal power station at Dassu Kohistan over 75,000 jobs will be created in that far flung area.

The Chief Minister on this occasion directed the Revenue authorities of the Province to complete the payment of compensation and resettlement of the affectees of Pehur High Hevel Canal.

