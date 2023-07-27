An important meeting to review overall law and order situation in the province was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Wednesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair. The meeting discussed and reviewed in details the law and order situation with special focus on maintaining social harmony and cohesion during the month of Muharram.

Provincial Minister for Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Abid Majeed and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam khan expressed deep concerns over the recent incidents of terrorism and said that we need special measures to improve the situation. He made it clear that maintaining law and order during the month of Muharram should be the top most priority. “ All the stakeholders would have to play proactive role in this regard. He directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to security of the most sensitive places and spots of the province.

Muhammad Azam khan on the occasion paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and other security forces.