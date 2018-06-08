KP CM orders quick response force for elections

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retd. Dost Muhammad Thursday directed the police to create quick response force for the post, pre and during polling scenarios to deal with any eventuality. Intelligence sharing and coordination amongst the agencies is the key for the successful conduct of polls in the province, dealing any eventuality professionally, prevention of infiltration of war mongers and terrorists, he added.

He was addressing a high level meeting to review the level of preparedness of police for the ensuing polls in the province. Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, IGP Salahuddin Mehsud, administrative secretaries and police officials attended the meeting. DIG Muhammad Ali Baba Khel presented a detailed sketch of the police mobility and preparedness for the general elections in the province. Addressing the participants, Caretaker Chief Minister directed to monitor entry routes to stop infiltration of miscreants to the province. The Caretaker government will not allow subversion of elections. Dost Muhammad underlined the need for keeping a vigil and making reinforcement in sensitive areas that should be supported by search operation by the intelligence agencies and police should have a dominant role.

The vigilance by police is more important on seeing abnormal activities of the new comers in any localities. The police should have a network and the people be sensitized and in case of any eventuality, the quick response force should spurn into action for controlling the situation. The police should also separate the facilitators and monitor their activities. The region is gaining importance because of the involvement of international players and we should not be oblivious to the new international game plan, he added.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that he would start meeting the political leaders soon so that we could share experiences mutually. We would tell them our side of the story and the level of preparedness for the elections and would also listen to them for their suggestions leading to the peaceful, free, fair.—APP