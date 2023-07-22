Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan inaugurated Phase-I of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, marking a significant milestone in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here on Friday.

The Rashakai Special Economic Zone, strategically located at the nexus of economic growth, stands as a testament to the strong partnership between Pakistan and China. CPEC has become a symbol of friendship between the countries and a model for cooperation between developing countries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister appreciated the exceptional efforts and unwavering commitment of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) for successfully completing Phase -I of the project six months before the completion date.

The chief minister thanked the government of China, the companies involved and public sector entities for their unflinching support to the project and all those who contributed to the completion Phase -I Rashakai SEZ.

Encompassing 247 acres of modern facilities designed to attract domestic and foreign investors, Phase I of the Rashakai SEZ promises to spur economic growth and job creation, further strengthening Pakistan-China cooperation and bilateral relations under the umbrella of CPEC.

Presently, Phase- I houses 18 zone enterprises, with 07 under construction; mobilizing an estimated investment of Rs. 85 billion.—APP