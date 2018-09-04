KP CM for efficient utilization of surface water resources

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed to plan efficient utilization of surface water resources for agriculture productivity and rainwater storage. Presiding over three different meetings that included review of ADP schemes in public health engineering, works and services, irrigation and health departments here at Chief Minister Secretariat, he said rain water should be used for raising the water table and using for cultivation of barren land, cutting down the non-developmental expenditure in order to create fiscal space for the timely completion of public welfare oriented projects in education, health and social sectors.

‘The share of the districts having natural resources should be used in the infrastructure development, provision of drinking water, improving sanitation, efficient healthcare, education and infrastructure development in the respective districts,’ he added. Provincial Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary C&W and other concerned authorities attended the meeting. The meeting thoroughly debated the schemes in these departments, the status of the schemes, the financial requirements, the existing fiscal space of the province and the time required for completion of these projects.

The CM directed to use the surface and ground water resources both for power generation and agriculture sector development. It is strange to demand for a tube well in an area where there was abundance of surface water resources. He directed to tap the gravity water resources for small dams in hilly areas. Such projects should be completed on priority and these projects would pay back immediately along with ensuring the benefit of the local populace, he added.

The Chief Minister directed to work out all the outstanding dues of the province against the federal government that included royalty on net hydel power, oil and gas and other transfers from the federal government. The respective departments should take up the cases of transfers of resources to the province with the concerned quarters in federal level in order to facilitate the smooth and timely completion of projects in the province.

The Chief Minister also directed to plan a comprehensive strategy for the construction of small dams, power generation through windfall and projects of solarization.

