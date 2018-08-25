KP CM for effective strategies to eliminate dengue larva

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for effective strategies to eliminate dengue larva in Peshawar and other parts of the province where dengue cases reported.

He directed his Principal Secretary to constantly monitor the strategy for eradicating dengue larva.

He was presiding over a meeting on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar.

MNA Shaukat Ali, MPAs Kamran Bangash, Fakhar Jehan, and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant quarters to carry out constant sprays by different departments and agencies and the local MPAs and District Government representatives should have a dominant role in the elimination of dengue larva.

He directed the Principal Secretary to collect reports on daily basis about the dengue cases throughout the province.

The campaign against dengue larva should be effective and all relevant departments and services agencies should be sensitized to the total eradication of dengue larva.

He also directed MPAs, the local government representatives the WSSP and other relevant agencies to ensure the continuation of cleanliness drive during and after Eid-ul-Azha.

