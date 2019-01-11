KP CM for early completion of Swat Expressway

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of under construction Swat Motorway within stipulated time and hinted its expansion up to Mingora Swat district .

He also directed removal of all hurdles and hindrance in construction activities in second phase of the expressway between Katlang to Chakdara by providing facilities to FWO besides solution of problems related to land for construction of service area.

He stressed the need for construction of washrooms and others facilities after every 10 to 15 kilometers for facilitation of passengers.

The CM also directed solution of land problems at two different places for CPEC city at Nowshera besides preparation of a comprehensive plan under construction of roads schemes for tourism purposes.

The CM passed these directives while presiding over a high level meeting regarding development projects being executed through FWO here on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Housing and Works, Akbar Ayub, Provincial Govt spokesman, Ajmal Wazir, Head of SSU, Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners of the concerned departments and other officials attended.

The meeting was informed that FWO was working on 23 projects worth about Rs. 23 billion in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts while work on Swat Expressway was also in full swing.

It was told that expressway from Karnal Sher Khan interchange Nowshera to Katlang Mardan has been opened for all kinds of traffic and more than 3000 vehicles are using it on daily basis whereas work up to Palai will be completed in next two months.

As many as 60pc work from Katlang to Chakdara section has been completed with 12 bridges and construction of two tunnels whereas two additional tunnels would also be constructed on which work was in full swing.

The CM directed preparation of an alternate diversion plan at sensitive places that can be used on need basis.

The meeting was told that FWO was also working on rehabilitation of approached roads of Swat expressway and formal approval was given by the Director General.

The meeting was further informed that FWO was also working on CPEC City on 10000 acres land near Nowshra district and payment to land owners was started.

In this connection, the CM has directed active pursuing of litigation cases in courts. Nowshera medical college project could be completed by June subject to availability of funds with capacity to accommodate 600 students.

70 percent work on Nowshera medical college has been completed and construction work on bridge on River Kabal has been completed whereas construction as well as rehabilitation work on links, sdroach and access roads were expedited that would be completed by April.

The CM assured to address problems of said projects and payment of arrears to FWO regarding Regi Model Town and other projects. The meeting was informed that expansion of Swat Expressway from Chakdara to Mingora was also being considered apart from constructing 283 km road in Malakand division for promotion of tourism purposes.

