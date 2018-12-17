KP CM directs for feasibility report for shifting of bus stands

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to plan feasibility report for the shifting of bus stands to the main bus terminal at Chamkani, flyovers at airport road towards both ring road and Abdara road University town, ring road and Namak Mandi flyovers.

He was presiding over a meeting on the shifting of different bus addas to the new general bus stand at Chamkani and construction of commercial tower on the existing bus terminal at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar the other day. Provincial Minister for local government Shahram Khan Tarakai, administrative secretaries, DG PDA and others attended.

The meeting focused on the worsening state of affairs of the existing bus terminals and addas creating rush and consequently the people suffer.

Addressing the meeting the Chief Minister directed to immediately plan the shifting of all bus addas to the main terminal in order to focus on the second phase of beautification of Peshawar that included raising greenery, ensuring cleanliness and focusing on facilitating the people.

Mahmood Khan directed the local government, transport and PDA to plan and construct a commercial tower on the existing bus terminal.

All legal and codal formalities should be taken care of and the shifting of all bus addas should be planned adding that more than 80 thousand commuters use the existing addas and the shifting of these addas to the new bus terminal would facilitate the commuters to use the rapid bus transit and other associated facilities being created in the bus terminal.

Chief Minister also directed the shifting of workshops and other existing activities to the new grand bus terminal and all departments should prepare their own plan.

He would not listen to any excuse nor, the completion of task should be delayed on one pretext or another. The government would ensure efficient utilization of resources on the public welfare.

The shifting of addas would also contribute to the reduction in the environmental hazard and the government could plan the raising of greenery.

All departments should contribute to the overall plan and there would be an agreement among the stakeholders for the distribution of earnings of the projects.

