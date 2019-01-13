KP CM directs for early execution of power projects

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for the accelerated execution of hydel power generation projects in the province. His government would setup a separate model institution for the CPEC related projects in the province. Chashma lift irrigation scheme will become a life-vein for the agriculture productivity and self sufficiency in food requirements of the province and would boost agro economy in the province therefore he directed to speed up work on the CRBC. He also directed to get approval from EPA for 36 Mega Watt Dral, 17 Mega Watt Ranolia, 2.6 Mega Watt Machia.

He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Advisor to CM on Energy Hamayatullah Khan, Head of strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Energy & Power, Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officers also attended.

Chief Minister asked the departments to own their projects and ensure timely completion of these projects. The importance of CPEC should not be overshadowed by other consideration therefore CPEC would be the focus of our all times attention. He directed to continue working on CPEC related projects round the clock as we have to work harder for the growth in all sectors in the province.

Chief Minister directed for the early execution and timely completion of hydro power generation projects in order to strengthen the economic base of the province. His government wanted the province to get sustained economic growth in order to ensure that the “province stands on its own feet”. He was optimistic to generate maximum resources out of Mineral, Tourism, Agriculture Production, Hydel power generation, cottage industry and other productive sectors. He directed the relevant quarter to prepare a report on the Swat Cascade.

He assured to take up NTDC and CCPA related issues with the federal government. He directed for a comprehensive research oriented plan for the hydel power generation including Chitral where 3000 Mega Watt of electricity could be generated from Chitral alone. He also directed for the rapid execution and completion of Government to Government projects that included FWO, Korean projects, Syno-Hydro and KHNP project.

Share on: WhatsApp