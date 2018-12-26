KP CM directs authorities to ensure doctors’ presence, free medicines at health facilities

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster Mehmood Khan has directed the health authorities to ensure provision of free of cost medicines and other health related facilities, and presence of doctors in all the primary and secondary hospitals in four weeks time. Chairing a high level meeting here Tuesday, the chief minister also directed that the problems related to management and administration should also be resolved on priority basis in hospitals. The government would provide better medicare facilities to the people in the hospitals.

Under the Local Government Act, the procedure for releasing funds to health facilities had been simplified, he added. The chief minister further directed the health officials to improve health delivery system at the basic health units and dispensaries so that people could get better treatment facilities. He also called for launching the Sihat Insaf Card scheme in the seven new merged tribal districts and approved national health reform package for those districts in six months time.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing about the health sector and he agreed with the proposal of establishing 500 primary health units in rural areas, upgradation of district headquarters hospitals in next five years. The meeting was informed that 50,300 lady health workers were performing duty in health sector and 90 percent process for immunization of children had been completed. The meeting was further told that 874 BHUs and 120 secondary hospitals had been made functional across the province.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Health Dr Jameel and DG Health Services and others.

