KP CM decides to curtail non-development charges

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, as a part of austerity drive, has decided to curtail non-developmental expenditure to maximum level. The amount saved in this connection would be spent on projects of collective betterment and public complaints.

The chief minister has also announced to establish a communication, co-ordination and implementation cell in the chief Minister secretariat. It would co-ordinate with all the government departments for solution of public complaints.

This cell would also have the power for implementation of decisions it would keep the chief minister informed about implementations accordingly. The decision to this effect was taken while chairing various meetings at chief minister secretariat in Peshawar the other day. In this respect the chief minister aid the government was working very seriously for solution of problems of the common man and in this respect the decision has been taken to curtail non developmental and unnecessary expenditure to every possible extent.

He said the government was also taking every step to achieve financially independent financially. He said that long term strategic planning has been done to achieve self-sufficiency and long lasting development in all parts of the province. Public representative would play pivotal role for implementation of these projects. He asked the public representative to extend their support proposed project in order to make it a success. The chief Minister said that transparent governance could prove to be the first step for better future.

The chief Minister said the PT government has decided to bring about change in governance. It undertook practical reforms. Made decision-making merit based. Gave independence to organizations and also made them answerable to the public. The most important step included the participation of common man in the local government system so that they can participate in decisions that aim at their development and prosperity.

