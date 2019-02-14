KP CM awards Rs0.2m to Ayseha for winning bronze medal

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday awarded cash incentives of Rs. 0.2 million and announced installation of a separate mat for the female in Mingora on the request of eight year-old Aysha Ayaz who won bronze medal for Pakistan in the 7th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship held at United Arab Emirates Sports Complex recently.

The Chief Minister during meeting with Ayseha appreciated her for winning international medal for Pakistan in the age of eight-year. The Chief Minister also congratulated Ayseha for her eight’s birthday falling on February 14.

The Chief Minister said that it is very good achievement of Ayseha as being the youngest player of winning bronze medal. Taekwondo is a Korean Martial Arts with Pakistan has good potential male and female players.

Ayseha Ayaz was accompanied with Director General Sports Junaid Khan, President Sports Writers Association KP Ijaz Ahmad, Secretary Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Murtaza Hassan Bangash and her father and coach Ayaz Niak.

The Chief Minister handed over the cheque to Ayseha of winning bronze medal in 27kg weight category. He said there is no dearth of talent and that is why the government has given due attention to sports activities.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan claimed two gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals with Ayseha Ayaz, hailing from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, grabbed the bronze medal in individual category.—APP

