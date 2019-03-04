KP CM assures to solve park issue at Kumrat Vally

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan assured to resolve the issue of National Park at Kumrat Valley Upper Dir according to the wishes of the local community of Kumrat Valley. He said that the local community will be given more representation in this project. The Government will make possible their proprietary rights. The Government will promote tourism in Kumrat Valley and the local community will be taken on board. The money earned from tourism at Kumrat will be reutilized in the Kumrat valley on commercial lines. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to sit with the local community of Kumrat to sort out the issue of National Park at Kumrat according to the wishes of the people.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of 18 member’s delegation of Upper Dir headed by MNA Sahibzada Sibghatullah regarding Park issue at Kumrat District Upper Dir at Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar. The delegation briefed the meeting about the issues and reservations of the local community of Kumrat Valley. The delegation also requested for the propriety rights of the local community of Kumrat.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government will go all out for the promotion of tourism. The PTI government will strive for the indication of tourism spots in the province and then these spots will be developed for tourism and economic stability of the province. The Chief Minister further said that the promotion of tourism in Kumrat Valley will be made possible with the cooperation and support of the local community. The demands and wishes of the local people will be fulfilled on priority basis. He said that the construction of roads and other developmental projects will be carried out at Kumrat Valley on priority basis. The protection of Forests at Kumrat Valley will be made possible at any cost. The government will promote tourism in Kumrat so as to improve the living standard of the local community upto maximum, he added.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday agreed in principle to evolve a Skill Endowment Fund with the aim to develop a skilled manpower that would help provide opportunities of employment to youngsters as well as fulfill need of the market.

Deliberations to this effect were held in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Peshawar on Sunday. Senior Minister Atif Khan, Finance Minister Taimur Khan jhagra, Mineral and Mines Minister Dr Amjad Ali Khan, MD Punjab Skills Development Fund and administrative secretaries also attended the meeting on this occasion.

The meeting discussed in detail the demand-and-supply situation of skilled labour in the market and decided that proper training needs to be given to unemployed youngsters enabling them to get employment in and outside the country.

The meeting also discussed in detail the exploration and development of mines and minerals in the province. The Chief Minister on this occasion evolved at task force headed by the Mineral Minister Dr. Amjad Ali Khan and stressed the need that the committee should work with dedication and produce meaningful result within a year.

Share on: WhatsApp