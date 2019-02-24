KP CM assures provision of security, justice to people of erstwhile FATA like other parts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday assured the people of erstwhile FATA that they would be provided security, justice and constitutional rights like other parts of the country. In a briefing by the advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir at CM Secretariat he said that the merger was a historic step which would be a way forward to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the merged districts, said a hand out issued here.

The Chief Minister said that he would soon visit Waziristan again for announcing some major decisions including 3G and 4G internet facilities and he would also meet the advisory committee within a couple of days to firm up recommendations and make good decisions for the benefit of the people of merged areas. He said he was fully aware of the hardships and sufferings of the people of merged areas and would keep on moving to resolve these problems gradually.

Government has already prepared a comprehensive plan for the overall development of these area. The implementation on the plan would ensure economic development, generate employment opportunity, lead to reconstruction and rehabilitation of these areas and would give a durable solution to the hardships and grievances of the people.

Mahmood Khan said the government stands committed to the overall integration of the newly merged districts with other areas which was in the interest of the people and country. The resources flowing to the province would be spent strictly in these areas and the public welfare and developmental activities would be focused. The Chief Minister said that good governance model bringing transparency and based on merit would resolve the people problems adding that public sector institutions have already been extended to these areas.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that the people of the merged districts would be treated as par with the people of other areas of the country. Whatever the system and facilities existed in other areas would be expended to the newly merged districts, he assured.

The Chief Minister was optimistic that the government decisions for the integration and bringing the people of the merged districts to the national stream of development would bring along far reaching results as new model for the development of the erstwhile FATA would ensure that the benefit reached the people and the promises made with the people fulfilled.

The focus of all projects would aim at the development of prosperity of the new districts, he added. Mahmood Khan said that this region was fast becoming the hub of economic activities in the wake of CPEC, generating employment, trade and economic activities that will lead to the stability of the economy.The 10 years development plan would change the destiny of the people of the erstwhile FATA.

Share on: WhatsApp