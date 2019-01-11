KP CM assures ideal investment friendly atmosphere

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has assured an ideal investment friendly environment to both domestic and international investors in three special economic zones of the province.

The policy framed for investment in the province would be followed in letter and spirit and all projects in these zones should be environmental friendly. He was talking to the Danish Ambassador Rolf Holmboe followed by a detailed meeting and presentation by the Fatimah group both jointly investing of 300 million US Dollar cement project in Haripur and D.I.Khan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Mineral development Dr. Amjad Ali, Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Danish Ambassador, administrative secretaries and Fatima group’s officials.

The Fatimah group, reputable Pakistani conglomerate is the major stakeholder, owner and developer to establish the largest cement plant in jabb Haripur district and D.I.Khan. The participants were briefed about the expertise of the Danish government supported Fatimah group and different sectors.

The Chief Minister welcoming the Danish ambassador assured all out facilitation for the Danish foreign investment funded Fatimah group both in Hattar special economic zone and D.I.Khan.

He assured that the issues related to the smooth launch of the project would be taken care of. He said that recently the provincial government had a meeting on the CRBC a Chinese company investing in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone and directed the relevant authorities to finalize arrangements with no compromise on timelines and quality.

The agreement with the CRBC would also generate 50 thousands direct jobs and lakhs of indirect jobs in the province. He said that it is appreciable that this province would have the largest cement plant covering all environmental conditions and assured total transparency, merit based decision making under the law of the land.

Mahmood Khan said that it was encouraging to see the change of perception both of domestic and foreign investors flooding to the province for investment in different sectors adding that attitude of the public sector was now magnanimous, welcoming and facilitating investors in different sectors, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has advantages.

He assured for accelerated processed to facilitate the investors adding that the special economic zone would have space for the clusters of industries. He asked them to prepare a master plan along with feasibility that would be processed on fast track.

Share on: WhatsApp