KP CM approves roads in Galiyat

PESHAWAR :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak approved different roads in Galiyat areas of district Abbottabad that would cost Rs 250 million. The roads approved here Thursday by the Chief Minister included Namli Maira, Kasala, Barhotri and other areas of Galiyat that had already been reflected in the annual developmental program of the province. He also directed the quarter concerned to make arrangements for the clearance of roads in the coming snowfall season. The required machinery and manpower should be sensitized and necessary steps should be taken, he added. He was talking to MPA Sardar Muhammad Idrees who called on him here at Chief Minister House and apprised him of the problems of the area. The Chief Minister directed the quarter concerned to speed up work on different developmental schemes in Galiyat. He assured provision of funds and promotion of tourism in the area. He assured to resolve other problems of the area. He directed the MPAs to monitor the public welfare schemes in their respective areas. The people’s interest should be held supreme and above political consideration, he added.

Originally published by APP