KP CM announces support for Turkish earthquake victims

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Azam Khan on Monday announced plans to extend support to the earthquake victims in Turkey. The chief minister has instructed the chief secretary to prepare an action plan for this cause.

In his statement, Mohammad Azam Khan said, “The government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are equally sharing in the suffering of their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of trouble. The provincial government and the people of the province are determined to help the earthquake victims in this hour of trial.”

The chief minister urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other federal institutions to provide information on the essential items required by the earthquake victims. He also appealed to government employees, educational institutions, non-governmental organizations, philanthropists, private organizations and all other sections to donate generously to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the relief of the earthquake victims. The chief minister emphasized the importance of coming together in this difficult time and expressed his confidence in the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to respond to this humanitarian crisis with generosity and compassion.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to come up with proposals to contribute to the Prime Minister’s relief fund further directing to reach out to the educational institutions, welfare organizations, government employees and other segments of society in this regard. Muhammad Azam Khan said that in these difficult hours, the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by their Turkish brothers and sisters adding that the people and government of the province are committed to extend all possible help to their Turkish brothers and sisters.

He made an appeal to the well-off segments of society, welfare organizations, government employees and other segments of society to generously contribute to help the earthquake affectees of Turkiye in their difficult hours of life. Meanwhile, the Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has handed over a donation of Rs. 100,000 to the Chief Minister for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye.