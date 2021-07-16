KP CM aims to opens more PFC, I&CC Centers in every district

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated Pensioners Facilitation Center (PFC) including Information and Complaint Cell (I&CC) at the Accountant General Office here.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to CM about facilities being providing to pensioners.

He appreciated officers of Accountant General Office for setting up Facilitation Center and Information and Complaint Cell to facilitate pensioners and resolving their problems without any delay.

Mahmood Khan said that credit of initiating reforms process in the government institutions went to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that citizen facilitation centers and service delivery centers had been setup in every district to facilitate people in government offices.

He hoped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would come into power again with two-third majority due to these reforms process with an aim to increase efficiency and enhance transparency.

KP CM said that provision of maximum facilities to people including government servants and pensioners was the core part of agenda reforms process.

Chief Minister said that record revenue of Rs 56 billion was generated due to tax reforms, adding that despite difficult economic situation due to Covid-19 the government not only imposed any new tax but gave more relief to people in budget.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Accountant General office, he said reforms process would continue to facilities people in future.

He said that people of this province have brought PTI back into power with two third majority which was undoubtedly a result of these reforms and good governance strategy of the previous provincial government.

Touching upon the public friendly initiatives of the current provincial government, Mahmood Khan said that Citizen’s Facilitation Centers and Service Delivery Centers were being established to facilitate people in the provincial departments and institutions.

He said that more reforms would be introduced in all the departments directly linked to the people so that these departments could deliver as per the expectations of the general public.