KP, Chinese company sign MoU for mineral development

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed memorandum of undertaking with Chinese Company GCEI for mineral processing in Ganzo on Saturday. It envisages the establishment of mineral industrial park in Rashakai special economic zone.

According to minister for mineral development Dr. Amjad Ali, the Chinese company will invest billions of dollars in mineral exploration and processing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which will generate numerous employment opportunities and produce a variety of value added products for the international market.

In the mineral industrial park high quality cutting and polishing of mineral products will be done with the state-of-the art machinery, which will have a competitive edge in the international market and fetch high prices.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa has rich reserves of precious minerals which were exported in raw form at throw away prices. After the establishment of mineral industrial park the potential of the province in mineral resources can be exploited to the maximum level which will give a big boost to economy.

