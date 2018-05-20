KP, China sign MoU to produce energy from municipal waste

Peshawar

A Chinese government company has agreed to install a plant to produce energy from municipal waste in district Mardan. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed for this purpose between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chinese government in Peshawar on Saturday. About 12-megawatt electricity will be produced from the plant. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak who was also present on the occasion, said the provincial government has offered special incentives to the investors through its business friendly policies.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and a Chinese construction giant, Gezhouba Group, had earlier also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the much-delayed execution of the Rs119 billion worth of Chashma Right Bank Canal project. Gezhouba is an international construction giant, which has built the world biggest ‘Three Gorges’ hydroelectric dam in the Hubei province of China. The CRBC, a lift-cum-gravity project, provide perennial irrigation discharge of 73.98 cumecs (cubic meter per second) to irrigate 115,846 hectares of land in DI Khan district.

Earlier in April last year, the KP government had also showcased the project at its CPEC Investment Roadshow in Beijing. The project will begin from Chashma barrage and feeder channel and that it will run parallel to the existing Chashma Right Bank Gravity Canal up to 59 kilometers, where a pumping station will be installed. In March 2016, the federal and KP governments had signed another MoU wherein both sides had agreed on the cost sharing for the irrigation project.

Earlier, Former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Haji Ghulam Ali had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chinese firm, Jin Kolin Group for establishment of a steel mill in Khyber Pakthtunkhwa. Haji Ghulam Ali who is also former Senator is now a days heading a delegation of businessmen to Fuzhou city of Fujian province in China. The dividends of CPEC will not only be received by big investors but also by ordinary people of both the countries, he added.—SABAH