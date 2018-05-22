KP Chief Minister appoints District Specialist Peads

PESHAWAR : On the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, the Competent Authority (Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) has appointed Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman S/O Aziz-ur-Rehman as District Specialist Paediatric (BS-18) on Regular basis with immediate effect.

He will be on probation for a period of one year. He has been directed to submit arrival report within 30 days in the Health Department failing which his appointment shall be treated as cancelled.

While his transfer/posting order will be issued later on, said a notification issued by the Health Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.