KP Chief Minister announces to dissolve assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced to dissolve the provincial assembly and sent a summery to the Governor KP to do the needful.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing newsmen after administering oath to the newly elected cabinet of the Peshawar Press Club here at the Chief Minister House. The development came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Mahmood Khan stated that this was his last address as the KP chief executive. “This is my address as KP chief minister,” he said, adding that he will send a summary to KP governor and would share it with journalists also. A day earlier, the chief minister prepared a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Mahmood Khan came hard on Pakistan Democratic Movement and accused the Shehbaz Sharif led coalition government of holding back the funds of the KP government that was adding to the miseries of the masses specially the government servants. He said the PDM government was victimizing the KP province.

People belonging to the middle class were worried about inflation. The federal government was still sitting on the KP government’s funds, he added. The centre is not releasing the salaries of government workers in Federally Administered Tribal Areas,” the CM said adding the KP government was paying them from the provincial funds. The Chief Minister also lambasted the Governor KP who he said was a “Puppet”.