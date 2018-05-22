KP chances to present budget die down

Peshawar,

The session of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly scheduled to commence on Tuesday (today) has been postponed for the third consecutive time giving strength to the notion that the PTI had abandoned efforts to present the sixth and final budget of their government in the province apparently due to losing majority in the house.

The KP Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department formally withdrew the notification orders regarding summoning of the assembly session and emailed it to the media organizations and channels.

The earlier sessions called by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department KP for May 04 and May 14 were also withdrawn at the eleventh hour by the PTI.The withdrawal orders of KP Assembly meeting for May 22 has made the chances of presentation of the KP annual budget 2018-19 remote as predicted by the political pundits of the province much earlier.The political pundits believed that it is almost ‘Un-ceremonial Goodbye to the present assembly of the PTI as they are left with only seven days in government to complete their mandated period that is May 28.”The postponement of the session for the third time indicated that the KP CM and Speaker have virtually lost majority of the house after parting ways by the main coalition partner, Jamaat-e- Islami and termination of membership of the 14 PTI MPAs by the party leadership over alleged sale and purchase of votes during the recently held Senate elections.