KP, Centre agree on accelerating pace of work on CPEC projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Power co-chaired a meeting in the chief Minister Secretariat that decided to the launch of infrastructure projects in the small cities and the development of existing infrastructure in the big cities throughout the province with focus on road communication, education, health, water supply and efficient social services.

The meeting agreed to accelerate the process of work on the CPEC related project and removing the abstraction in the hydro power and gas project. The chief Minister assured drinking and water supply schemes near the Turbela Dam areas and assured to spread a network of development schemes in the areas having natural advantages but have no efficient facilities in all sectors. The Chief Minister further assured new schemes for newly merged districts adding that Dasu and Basha Dam would become the life vanes for the economy of the province.

