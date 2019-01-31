KP Cabinet declares merged tribal districts as ‘tax free’ areas

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The first-ever historic meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, with Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in chair in this border town, while declaring merged tribal districts as ‘tax free’ areas, on Thursday decided to exempt them from provincial taxes, supposed to be levied after the merger. It decided that taxes already in vogue in the erstwhile FATA will remain intact and no new tax will be extended to merged districts.

The entire cabinet ministers, advisers and provincial government’s machinery moved to this border town in a bid to a give a sense of ownership to tribal people in the national development. Briefing newsmen about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting held in Jirga Hall Landikotal, Information Minister KP, Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Railway track from Peshawar to Landikotal would be restored to revive the glorious Safari Train service from Peshawar to Landi Kotal.

The cabinet also approved formation of Tourism Development Authority KP comprising Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance and Secretary Sports as its members. The authority will initiate, plan, facilitate, manage, preserve and promote cultural heritage, develop destination and tourism as industry. The committee will come up with solid recommendations for promotion of tourism in the province. On this occasion, KPK Information Minister denied the impression that there was dispute between the Tourism and Forest department regarding ownership of Rest Houses.

He declared in clear terms that all the rest houses located at scenic resorts would be managed and supervised by Tourism department. The cabinet also decided to slash the sales tax on service sector from 15 to 5 percent on Charted Accountant firms. Similarly the Cabinet also approved supplementary grants for Swat Expressway and Abbotabad By-Pass projects.

