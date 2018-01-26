KP cabinet approves steps to control narcotics

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet that decided the sharing of responsibility for the investigation and control of narcotics in the province. Under the approved amendments by the cabinet, Police, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) would have a combined domain with shared responsibility to investigate and seize narcotics substance including Ice, Ecstasy, “Weed, Marwawa, and so on and these would be cognizable offence and would trigger severe punishment.

The “draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substance Bill 2017” is the first of its kind in the wake of 18th Amendment shaped up by provincial government to curb narcotics in the province. The draft would be communicated to the select committee as proposed asking for recommendation to be incorporated for the enactment of the bill from the provincial assembly.

The cabinet meeting held here at the Cabinet Room of civil Secretariat was attended by provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, Addl: Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries. The cabinet took for debate a 12 point agenda, had a detailed discussion and made a number of decisions. The cabinet approved the procedure for the public sector employees as Moaveneen Hujjaj during the Haj phase. The procedure and deputational process would be worked out by the concerned departments. The chief minister recommended to have a complete transparency in the whole reputational process for nomination and selection on merit.

The cabinet approved the enhancement in the minimum spending limit from 1 million to 1.5 million royalty of gas etc. in the producing districts and making district and Tehsil Nazims as members of the committee for petroleum social committee by the Energy and Power Department in the light of the advice of the Peshawar High Court. A nominee MPA of the Chief Minister would be the chairman of the committee. Nazim Village Council would also be part of the committee on project specific area.

The chief minister directed to discourage illegal mining in Haripur and Nowshera and directed to regularize the whole process of stone crushing. The chief minister also directed to control the loss in the sand lifting from rivers and if there was a visible threat to river bridge then the whole process should be stopped.