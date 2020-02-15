KP believes in practical steps

PESHAWAR KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said the merger and integration of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was successfully completed in a very short time in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The role of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was appreciable as under his guidance all the provincial departments, including police, judiciary and others had established their offices in the newly merged districts, he said during his interaction with intelligentsia of ALIF Club and Zafar Ali Khan Trust during his three-day visit to Lahore. The minister said the CM facilitated the holding of historic and free and fair provincial assembly elections in the merged area, which were for the first time being represented in the KP Assembly by their elected members.